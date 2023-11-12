Four killed after house collapse in east China

HANGZHOU, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2023) Four people have been confirmed dead after a house collapsed on Saturday in Yongjia County, east China's Zhejiang Province, local authorities said Sunday.

The house collapsed at noon during renovation, trapping the four people. As of Sunday morning, all the trapped have been found, but no vital signs.

An investigation into the cause of the incident is underway.