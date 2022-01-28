Four More Russian Diplomats to Leave US on Saturday, 184 Remaining - Embassy

The Russian embassy will be left with 184 employees after four more diplomats depart the United States on January 29, following Washington's September order for 55 staffers to leave, Ambassador Anatoly Antonov said on Friday

"Last September, the Americans handed over a list of 55 embassy employees ordered to leave the US in two stages in 2022 - 27 employees to depart by January 30, another 28 by June 30 of this year," Antonov said. "To date, 23 employees have left as part of the first group, another four are returning home on January 29. After this expulsion, 184 employees will remain in the Russian embassy, including diplomats, as well as administrative and technical staff.

"

Russia reserves the right to respond, the diplomat added.

"In all circumstances, we act on the basis of reciprocity," he said. "Russia is in favor of creating normal living conditions for diplomats in the US and Russia. Our proposal to lift all restrictions, including with regards to visas, remains on the table."

Antonov said on Wednesday that the Department of State had informed them he would be forced to leave by April if Russia failed to issue visas to guards of the US ambassador in Moscow.