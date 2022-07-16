UrduPoint.com

Fourteen People Die In Black Hawk Helicopter Crash In Mexico - Navy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 16, 2022 | 06:10 AM

Fourteen People Die in Black Hawk Helicopter Crash in Mexico - Navy

MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th July, 2022) Fourteen people have died and another sustained injuries after a Black Hawk military helicopter of the Mexican Navy crashed in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa on Saturday, the Navy said.

"A Mexican Navy helicopter crashed while operating in Los Mochis, Sinaloa... The cause of the Black Hawk helicopter incident is unknown at the moment.

There were 15 people aboard the helicopter, of whom 14 died, unfortunately, and one is receiving medical care," local media quoted the Navy's statement.

The incident occurred soon after local media reported about the arrest of Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, also known as "the narco of narcos" and one of the FBI's 10 most wanted criminals, in the region. The Navy did not confirm that there was any link between the helicopter crash and the arrest of Quintero.

Related Topics

Died Los Mochis Criminals FBI Media

Recent Stories

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across ..

US Provides Information to Ukraine They Use Across Battlefield - Defense Officia ..

6 hours ago
 Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces ..

Head of Libya's National Oil Corporation Announces Lifting of Force Majeure at A ..

6 hours ago
 US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With ..

US Would See Russia Coming to Table for Talks With Ukraine as a Positive Step - ..

6 hours ago
 Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadi ..

Govt transferring maximum relief to masses: Musadiq

6 hours ago
 Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petit ..

Former Italian Prime Minister Renzi Launches Petition Urging Draghi to Stay in O ..

6 hours ago
 Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensur ..

Rana Sanaullah Khan reviews arrangements for ensuring law & order during July 17 ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.