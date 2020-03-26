France Confirms It Is Pulling Out Troops From Iraq Due to Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2020) France is pulling out its troops from Iraq due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak until further notice, Le Figaro newspaper reported, citing a statement by the French General Staff.

On Wednesday, the withdrawal of the French military contingent from Iraq was announced by the Iraqi military command.

"In cooperation with the Iraqi government, the coalition [to counter the IS terrorist group banned in Russia] decided to adjust its presence in Iraq and temporarily suspend its training of the Iraqi security forces, especially taking into account the health care crisis," the newspaper quoted the General Staff's communique.