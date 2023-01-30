UrduPoint.com

France Lost $440Mln By Not Sending Russia Helicopter Carriers In 2015 - Audit Office

Muhammad Irfan Published January 30, 2023 | 08:09 PM

France Lost $440Mln by Not Sending Russia Helicopter Carriers in 2015 - Audit Office

France lost over 400 million euros ($440 million) due to its refusal to sell Russia two Mistral-class helicopter carriers in 2015, French newspaper La Tribune reported on Monday, citing a Court of Accounts report

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th January, 2023) France lost over 400 million Euros ($440 million) due to its refusal to sell Russia two Mistral-class helicopter carriers in 2015, French newspaper La Tribune reported on Monday, citing a Court of Accounts report.

Russia and France terminated the contract in 2015, when the vessels were almost ready. Egypt bought them later that year.

"Taking into account the results of talks with Russia, refused payments, compensation to Naval Group, constructional modifications and transfer to Egypt, the whole operation cost France 409 million euros," the report read, as cited by La Tribune.

France should have paid Russia around 950 million euros as compensation, the amount Egypt ended up paying to buy the ships. It was planned that final expenditures would amount to 200-250 million euros for Paris, however, the real costs turned out to be twice as large, according to the report.

Russia and France signed the 1.2-billion-euro ($1.3-billion) contract in 2011. It was terminated due to sanctions imposed on Moscow in light of Crimea's reunification with Russia.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Egypt France Paris Buy 2015 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Court

Recent Stories

Eva B ties knot with Musician Mudassar Qureshi

Eva B ties knot with Musician Mudassar Qureshi

4 minutes ago
 Dutch Cybersecurity Contractor Accuses Pro-Russian ..

Dutch Cybersecurity Contractor Accuses Pro-Russian Group of Attack on Hospitals ..

2 minutes ago
 Man gets death sentence for killing mother-in-law

Man gets death sentence for killing mother-in-law

2 minutes ago
 Death Toll From Mosque Blast in Pakistan's Peshawa ..

Death Toll From Mosque Blast in Pakistan's Peshawar Rises to 44 - Reports

1 minute ago
 KMC, DMC administrators reviewed road construction ..

KMC, DMC administrators reviewed road construction work

1 minute ago
 31st annual Urs of Hazrat Wasif Ali Wasif to be he ..

31st annual Urs of Hazrat Wasif Ali Wasif to be held on Feb 14

1 minute ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.