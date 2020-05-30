UrduPoint.com
France Reports 52 New Coronavirus Deaths

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sat 30th May 2020 | 12:50 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th May, 2020) Further 52 coronavirus patients died in France in the past day, bringing the death toll to 28,714, the Health Ministry said on Friday.

"Since the start of the epidemic, 101,390 people have been hospitalized, including 17,904 brought to intensive care units.

67,803 people have been discharged. 28,714 people have died," the press release said.

Another 14,695 patients are being treated for COVID-19 in hospitals, including 255 who have been admitted in the past 24 hours. Twenty-nine people have been moved to intensive care during the same period, bringing the total number of patients currently in ICU to 1,361.

