France Says To Lend Sudan $1.5 Billion To Pay Off IMF Debt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 17th May 2021 | 02:05 PM

France says to lend Sudan $1.5 billion to pay off IMF debt

The French government will lend Sudan $1.5 billion to help the African nation pay off its massive debt to the International Monetary Fund as it emerges from decades of authoritarian rule, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :The French government will lend Sudan $1.5 billion to help the African nation pay off its massive debt to the International Monetary Fund as it emerges from decades of authoritarian rule, Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said Monday.

"President Macron will confirm later today that France will provide the $1.5 billion bridge loan to clear Sudan's arrears to the IMF," Le Maire said at the opening of an international conference aimed at helping Sudan in its transition to democratic government.

