UrduPoint.com

France Successfully Deploys Air Assets To Asia-Pacific Region - NATO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2022 | 11:53 PM

France Successfully Deploys Air Assets to Asia-Pacific Region - NATO

French air force has successfully conducted the first phase of a large-scale long-range deployment of air assets into the Asian-Pacific region, NATO said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2022) French air force has successfully conducted the first phase of a large-scale long-range deployment of air assets into the Asian-Pacific region, NATO said on Tuesday.

"On August 10, 2022, the French Air and Space Force launched a large-scale long-range deployment of air assets into the Asian-Pacific region. The first phase of the deployment - dubbed Henri Brown - began in France on August 10 and ended in New Caledonia on August 12. An air task force consisting of three Rafale fighters, two A330 MRTT Phenix air-to-air refuelling aircraft and two A400M transport aircraft conducted the force projection mission in less than 72 hours," the alliance said in a statement.

According to NATO, the second phase of the deployment will be hosted by Australia from August 19 to September 8 in the form of Pitch Black multinational air drills, boosting battle readiness and interoperability of NATO member-states.

The third phase would be conducted from September 11 to 18 and would include the return flights to France with stopovers in Indonesia and Singapore for "conducting operational cooperation with the local air forces."

Pitch Black is a biennial exercise designed to enhance flight operations and proficiency between participating nations. This year, the drills will be visited by participants from 17 countries including from Japan, Australia, Malaysia, New Zealand, the Philippines, the Republic of Korea, Singapore, Thailand and India.

Related Topics

India NATO Thailand Australia France Singapore Alliance Indonesia Japan Philippines Malaysia August September From New Zealand

Recent Stories

Zaporizhzhia NPP Reactor Protected, to Be Intact E ..

Zaporizhzhia NPP Reactor Protected, to Be Intact Even If Plane Crashes There - A ..

4 minutes ago
 EU says studying Iran response to 'final' nuclear ..

EU says studying Iran response to 'final' nuclear text

4 minutes ago
 UNFPA Says Women, Girls in Haiti Need Urgent Suppo ..

UNFPA Says Women, Girls in Haiti Need Urgent Support Amid Growing Sexual Violenc ..

16 minutes ago
 President grieved over demise of women health, rig ..

President grieved over demise of women health, rights advocate Nafis Sadik

16 minutes ago
 Govt taking pragmatic steps for welfare of oversea ..

Govt taking pragmatic steps for welfare of overseas Pakistani: Rana Sanaullah

33 minutes ago
 No new taxes impose on petroleum products: Miftah ..

No new taxes impose on petroleum products: Miftah Ismail

33 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.