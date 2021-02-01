UrduPoint.com
France Urges Germany To Scrap Russia Gas Pipeline Over Navalny

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:06 PM

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :France on Monday urged Germany to scrap a major gas pipeline project with Russia in protest over the detention in Moscow of opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

"We have always said we have the greatest doubts on this project in this context," European Affairs junior minister Clement Beaune told France Inter radio.

"Indeed, we have said it before," he added of the Nord Stream II project.

In Russia, thousands defied government warnings to protest across the country on Sunday in a second weekend of mass demonstrations against the arrest of President Vladimir Putin's most prominent opponent.

