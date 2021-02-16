UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Macron Says Stability, Security In Sahel Crucial For Region, Europe

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Tue 16th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

France's Macron Says Stability, Security in Sahel Crucial For Region, Europe

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2021) French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday stressed that curbing the terrorist threat and bringing stability to the African Sahel region was vital in order to ensure the security of Europe.

The French president took part in a two-day summit, comprising the leaders of the G5 Sahel bloc, which includes Burkina Faso, Chad, Mali, Mauritania and Niger. Although the leaders gathered in the Chadian capital of N'Djamena, Macron joined the meeting via video conference to discuss counter-jihadist initiatives in the Sahel.

"Stability in the Sahel is crucial not only for the Sahelian nations, but also for our security and that of Europe. This is the meaning of our commitment," Macron tweeted.

Additionally, the French leader noted that the European engagement in the region brought certain results over the year, despite major losses, including the deaths of troops involved in the counter-terrorism operations across the Sahel.

In 2014, France launched the 5,000-strong mission Barkhane, also combining the armed forces of Mali to fight against the Islamist insurgent groups operating in the African region.

Another military initiative is the Takuba Task Force, which includes several European nations and is aimed to assist the G5 Sahel defense forces in the halt of jihadist activities.

In addition to the military aid, the missions also provide training and resources for the troops of the Sahelian nations.

Macron stressed that the involvement in the region was essential to provide "durable solutions" for the Sahel security crisis.

Related Topics

Terrorist Europe France Mali Burkina Faso Chad Mauritania Niger

Recent Stories

England 'outplayed' by India but still have hope: ..

3 minutes ago

Russia Will Not Wait for US Forever to Define Its ..

3 minutes ago

Economic, commercial activities in UAE continue po ..

27 minutes ago

NAB Chairman's video scandal: Tayyeba Gul, Farooq ..

28 minutes ago

Parliamentary leader condemns arrest of Haleem Adi ..

3 minutes ago

First lady participates in tree plantation activit ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.