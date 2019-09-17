UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

France's Marine Le Pen Says Could Run For President In 2022

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 06:36 PM

France's Marine Le Pen Says Could Run for President in 2022

Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally party, on Tuesday said she did not rule out running in the French presidential election in 2022

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally party, on Tuesday said she did not rule out running in the French presidential election in 2022.

"Our camp will choose the one person who is best able to unite as many forces as possible in order to win the presidential election. I see that many are looking for a magical candidate. I have not seen one like this yet. But maybe they will appear," Le Pen told the BFMTV broadcaster.

She also noted that if there were no "magical" candidates, she was ready to protect the interests of the French people.

"However, in any case, I tell the French: If no one appears, I am always here to protect their interests," Le Pen added.

In her opinion, two visions globalists and nationalists will face off in the 2022 elections.

Le Pen was the National Front's candidate for the French presidential election that took place in May 2017. In the second round of the presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, the founder of the La Republique En Marche! movement, defeated Le Pen with 66.1 percent of the vote against her 33.9 percent.

Related Topics

Election Vote May 2017 Best

Recent Stories

Attack on Saudi oil facilities could drag Yemen in ..

4 minutes ago

Dubai, Kazakhstan explore mutual cooperation

10 minutes ago

Sindh collects nine points and Balochistan seven i ..

15 minutes ago

Lahore Police blood camp held for thalassaemia chi ..

4 minutes ago

Bulgarian Court Removes Obstacle to Construction o ..

4 minutes ago

Senate to hold parliamentarians conference on Kash ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.