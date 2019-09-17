Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally party, on Tuesday said she did not rule out running in the French presidential election in 2022

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th September, 2019) Marine Le Pen, the leader of the French right-wing National Rally party, on Tuesday said she did not rule out running in the French presidential election in 2022.

"Our camp will choose the one person who is best able to unite as many forces as possible in order to win the presidential election. I see that many are looking for a magical candidate. I have not seen one like this yet. But maybe they will appear," Le Pen told the BFMTV broadcaster.

She also noted that if there were no "magical" candidates, she was ready to protect the interests of the French people.

"However, in any case, I tell the French: If no one appears, I am always here to protect their interests," Le Pen added.

In her opinion, two visions globalists and nationalists will face off in the 2022 elections.

Le Pen was the National Front's candidate for the French presidential election that took place in May 2017. In the second round of the presidential election, Emmanuel Macron, the founder of the La Republique En Marche! movement, defeated Le Pen with 66.1 percent of the vote against her 33.9 percent.