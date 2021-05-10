UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

French Army Officials Doubt Credibility Of New Critical Military Staff Letter - Reports

Sumaira FH 11 hours ago Mon 10th May 2021 | 07:10 PM

French Army Officials Doubt Credibility of New Critical Military Staff Letter - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Defence Staff of the French Army doubted the existence of servicemen who allegedly wrote a new open letter warning of the "civil war" in the country, and its credibility due to anonymity, BFM tv stated on Monday.

On April 21, the French right-wing Valeurs Actuelles news magazine published a letter signed by over 1,000 military personnel, including some 20 prominent retired generals, who called on President Emmanuel Macron and his government to act against dangers of Islamism and religious fanaticism, which threaten to destroy French society. On Sunday, May 9, the weekly published another letter in support of the first, signed anonymously by active servicemen, warning that there was a growing risk of a "civil war" in France.

According to the BFM TV, the Defence Staff said that the anonymity of those who signed the second letter "casts serious doubt on their existence," as well as the credibility of their claims.

Moreover, the army officials noted that there was no certifiable information about the exact number of the authors either, the broadcaster reported.

The staff stressed that the army's duty was to "maintain restraint and neutrality," the channel added.

As of now, the letter was signed by over 130,000 people, Valeurs Actuelles stated on its website.

Earlier on Monday, French Interior Minster Gerald Darmanin criticized the military personnel who anonymously signed the controversial letter as lacking courage and urged them to run in elections. Meanwhile, Minister Delegate for Industry Agnes Pannier-Runacher called the statement political.

Related Topics

Army France April May Sunday TV Government Industry

Recent Stories

Aldar reports AED 544 million Q1&#039;21 net profi ..

4 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Eid greetings from Kuwa ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts Houthi bomb-laden UAV on ..

5 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives message from Jordan&#03 ..

5 hours ago

Eid prayers to be performed with COVID-19 counterm ..

6 hours ago

UAE, Bahrain adopt safe travel corridor for vaccin ..

6 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.