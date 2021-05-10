French Army Officials Doubt Credibility of New Critical Military Staff Letter - Reports

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th May, 2021) The Defence Staff of the French Army doubted the existence of servicemen who allegedly wrote a new open letter warning of the "civil war" in the country, and its credibility due to anonymity, BFM tv stated on Monday.

On April 21, the French right-wing Valeurs Actuelles news magazine published a letter signed by over 1,000 military personnel, including some 20 prominent retired generals, who called on President Emmanuel Macron and his government to act against dangers of Islamism and religious fanaticism, which threaten to destroy French society. On Sunday, May 9, the weekly published another letter in support of the first, signed anonymously by active servicemen, warning that there was a growing risk of a "civil war" in France.

According to the BFM TV, the Defence Staff said that the anonymity of those who signed the second letter "casts serious doubt on their existence," as well as the credibility of their claims.

Moreover, the army officials noted that there was no certifiable information about the exact number of the authors either, the broadcaster reported.

The staff stressed that the army's duty was to "maintain restraint and neutrality," the channel added.

As of now, the letter was signed by over 130,000 people, Valeurs Actuelles stated on its website.

Earlier on Monday, French Interior Minster Gerald Darmanin criticized the military personnel who anonymously signed the controversial letter as lacking courage and urged them to run in elections. Meanwhile, Minister Delegate for Industry Agnes Pannier-Runacher called the statement political.