French Court Begins Hearings In Fatal Sukhoi Superjet Crash

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2022 | 11:18 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2022) A court in Paris held the first hearing on Monday in the case against electronic manufacturers who supplied parts for a Sukhoi Superjet airliner that crashed in Moscow in 2019.

"Tribunal Judiciaire de Paris gave the defendants until next hearing on July 11 to prepare arguments of procedural and material nature," Igor Trunov, the lawyer representing claimants, told Sputnik.

Russian flag-carrier Aeroflot's Sukhoi Superjet 100 (SSJ100) crashed while making an emergency landing at Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport, killing 41 of 78 people aboard.

Trunov said a lighting strike fried much of the jet's electronics produced by France's Leach, Liebherr-Aerospace, Safran, Safran Landing Systems, Thales Avionics, PowerJet, L'Equipement et la Construction Electrique, and the US's Curtiss-Wright Corp.

The companies face a class-action lawsuit by more than 30 victims and their families worth 25 million Euros ($27.4 million), the lawyer said. Damages range from 500,000 euros to 1.5 million euros per person.

