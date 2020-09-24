UrduPoint.com
French Court Rejects Sarkozy Challenge To Cash-from-Libya Case: Sources

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 24th September 2020 | 03:21 PM

French court rejects Sarkozy challenge to cash-from-Libya case: sources

A Paris appeals court has thrown out a bid by ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy to dismiss an inquiry into claims he used Libyan cash for his 2007 election campaign, legal sources said Thursday

Paris (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) :A Paris appeals court has thrown out a bid by ex-president Nicolas Sarkozy to dismiss an inquiry into claims he used Libyan cash for his 2007 election campaign, legal sources said Thursday.

The ruling means a trial is likely over suspicions that Sarkozy and his associates benefited from millions of Euros from the regime of former strongman Moamer Kadhafi, though he can still appeal to France's highest criminal court.

More Stories From World

