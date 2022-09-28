French Embassy in Russia Sends Condolences Following Deadly Izhevsk School Shooting

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th September, 2022) The French Embassy in Russia expressed its condolences on Wednesday, following the deadly shooting at a school in the Russian city of Izhevsk.

"Our thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who died as a result of the tragic shooting in Izhevsk, we convey our sincere condolences to them, we wish a speedy recovery to the wounded," the embassy said on Telegram.

On Monday, former pupil Artem Kazantsev opened fire in a school in Izhevsk, killing at least 17 people, including 11 children, and wounding dozens more. The gunman then turned his weapon on himself. The attacker was wearing a T-shirt with Nazi symbols and a balaclava. The head of the Udmurt Republic, Alexander Brechalov, said that Kazantsev suffered from a neuropsychiatric disorder. The region has declared a period of mourning.