French Foreign Minister Calls For Dialogue, Peaceful Settlement Of Hong Kong Crisis

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Wed 14th August 2019 | 11:40 PM

French Foreign Minister Calls For Dialogue, Peaceful Settlement of Hong Kong Crisis

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th August, 2019) French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian in a statement on Wednesday called upon all parties of the crisis in Hong Kong to resume dialogue and seek a peaceful solution to the tensions escalated amid violent protests that have entered their third month.

The escalation of anti-government mass protests in Hong Kong has resulted in a shutdown of its international airport over the past two days and violent confrontations with police.

"Manifestations in Hong Kong continue in a increasingly tense environment. This situation is being closely monitored by France together with its partners, especially in Europe. I call upon all parties, particularly the Hong Kong authorities, to resume dialogue toward finding a peaceful solution to this crisis and putting an end to the escalation of tension," the statement read.

France is committed to respecting the Hong Kong basic law which stipulates the principle of "one country, two systems" and guarantees protection of human rights and freedoms and independence of the judiciary, the minister added.

People in Hong Kong took to the streets in early June to protest against the adoption of a bill that would allow the extradition of suspects to jurisdictions without a prior extradition agreement with Hong Kong, including mainland China. Although the government soon agreed to suspend the bill, people are demanding that it be withdrawn completely.

Multiple instances of violence on both sides have occurred during more than ten weeks of demonstrations. Police had to use tear gas and rubber bullets to disperse unauthorized rallies while protesters used various kinds of improvised means, such as bricks and eggs, to confront them.

Several countries have already expressed concerns and advised their citizens against traveling to Hong Kong amid the escalation of public unrest.

