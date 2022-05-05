(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) The French military is making attempts to hide mass graves in Mali they are responsible for, Aboubacar Sidiki Fomba, a member of Mali's National Transitional Council, has told Sputnik.

In April, Malian troops reportedly found bodies buried near the former French base in Gossi.

"The French military lies, fabricates facts, wanting to hide mine wells. If there are mass graves, then they are responsible for them," Sidiki Fomba said.

The council member added that Mali has initiated an investigation to search for possible nuclear waste.

"We have launched an investigation into the search for possible nuclear waste.

I was not there, but I receive information in real time," the official said.

The French-led military task force Takuba was founded in 2014 by a number of European countries to advise and assist the Malian military in their fight against terrorism in Sahel. On February 17, 2022, France and its allies in Takuba, along with a small number of Canadian soldiers, began a joint troop pullout from Mali due to disagreements with the African nation's transitional government, which came to power as a result of a military takeover.