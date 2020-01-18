UrduPoint.com
French Police Detain 32 Protesters At Yellow Vest Rally In Paris

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sat 18th January 2020 | 11:19 PM

French Police Detain 32 Protesters at Yellow Vest Rally in Paris

French police said they detained 32 people in Paris on Saturday as protesters took to the streets for the yellow vest rallies to demand various economic reforms

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2020) French police said they detained 32 people in Paris on Saturday as protesters took to the streets for the yellow vest rallies to demand various economic reforms.

"At 15.45 [14:45 GMT], police conducted 32 arrests," the prefecture said on Twitter.

According to the BFMTV broadcaster, this is the 62nd consecutive weekend of the yellow vest protests. At around 2.30 p.m. (13:30 GMT), law enforcement officers deployed tear gas to disperse a group of radical protesters who wanted to lead the march and threw objects at the police. The media outlet added that the demonstration was, in general, peaceful.

France Info radio broadcaster reported that as many as several thousand protesters took to the streets of the French capital.

Initially, the yellow vest movement was triggered by the government's plan to raise fuel taxes, which many of the French saw as a serious blow to their purchasing power. The weekly protest movement, whose symbol became the highly-visible safety jackets that French drivers are required to have in their cars, has recently been replaced by another vast wave of protests against a government pension reform plan.

