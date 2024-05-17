Open Menu

French Police Kill Man Trying To Set Fire To Synagogue: Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM

French police kill man trying to set fire to synagogue: minister

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) French police have killed an armed man who was trying to set fire to a synagogue in the northern city of Rouen, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Friday.

"National police in Rouen neutralised early this morning an armed individual who clearly wanted to set fire to the city's synagogue," Darmanin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

A source close to the case told AFP the man "was armed with a knife and an iron bar, he approached police, who fired. The individual died".

France has the largest Jewish community of a country after Israel and the United States, as well as Europe's largest Muslim community.

