French Police Kill Man Trying To Set Fire To Synagogue: Minister
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2024) French police have killed an armed man who was trying to set fire to a synagogue in the northern city of Rouen, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said Friday.
"National police in Rouen neutralised early this morning an armed individual who clearly wanted to set fire to the city's synagogue," Darmanin wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
A source close to the case told AFP the man "was armed with a knife and an iron bar, he approached police, who fired. The individual died".
France has the largest Jewish community of a country after Israel and the United States, as well as Europe's largest Muslim community.
Recent Stories
SC to take up suo moto case on Vawda’s press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 May 2024
Ukraine trying to 'stabilise' front as Russia pushes northeast
SPSC announces final results of Combined Competitive Examination 2020
Slovak PM is able to speak few sentences in serious condition
Agriculture dept using all resources to obtain cotton sowing target
Tunisia president blasts foreign criticism of arrests
Court seeks arguments in PTI founder's bail plea
'Good neighbour': The small-town Slovak writer suspected of PM shooting
Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move
Court reserves verdict in PTI founder's acquittal plea
More Stories From World
-
N. Korea fires at least one 'unidentified ballistic missile': Seoul6 seconds ago
-
Ukraine hits Russia in overnight drone wave, two dead10 minutes ago
-
Costner, Gere, Demi Moore: Hollywood icons on Cannes comeback trail40 minutes ago
-
Some New Caledonia neighbourhoods no longer under state control: official40 minutes ago
-
US plans to end leasing in its largest coal-producing region50 minutes ago
-
Some New Caledonia neighbourhoods no longer under state control: official50 minutes ago
-
Three footballers in Australia's top tier arrested in betting probe50 minutes ago
-
Schauffele equals record-low major round with 62 to lead PGA1 hour ago
-
Russia says intercepted over 100 drones overnight1 hour ago
-
IEA warns of key energy mineral shortage risk2 hours ago
-
Rapidus 'last opportunity' to put Japan back on global chip map2 hours ago
-
Minister Salik meets Addilah company officials before Pak Hujjaj’s departure for Makkah2 hours ago