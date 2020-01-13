UrduPoint.com
French President Emmanuel Macron Urges 'credible, Lasting' Libya Ceasefire

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 03:02 PM

French President Emmanuel Macron urges 'credible, lasting' Libya ceasefire

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :French President Emmanuel Macron has called for a credible and lasting ceasefire in Libya as both sides in the conflict were expected in Moscow to sign an agreement to end the fighting, the presidency said Monday.

"The president emphasized the necessity that the ceasefire that is to be announced is credible, lasting and verifiable," the Elysee said following telephone talks between Macron and Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday.

