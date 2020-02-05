Jean-Pierre Chevenement, the French president's special representative for Russia, said on Wednesday that he planned to visit the country in spring to discuss a range of issues, including information technology, space and culture, with Russian officials

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2020) Jean-Pierre Chevenement, the French president's special representative for Russia, said on Wednesday that he planned to visit the country in spring to discuss a range of issues, including information technology, space and culture, with Russian officials.

"I am preparing to visit Moscow in early spring to discuss what can be done in the area of high technologies," Chevenement said during a meeting of the French upper house's Foreign Affairs, Defense and Armed Forces Committee.

The official also expressed hope that issues related to space, information technology and culture would also be addressed.

Chevenement recalled that several weeks ago international cultural project Russian Seasons was launched in France.

In addition, Chevenement said that the EU sanctions against Russia had not prevented the country's economy from developing.

The special representative noted that after the introduction of EU sanctions, Russia chose to cooperate more with Asian countries, including not only China but also Japan, Vietnam, Indonesia, India and Turkey.

"Therefore, the idea that Russia is isolated, in my opinion, is not true," Chevenement added.