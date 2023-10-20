Open Menu

French Troops To Leave Niger By Year's End: French General

Sumaira FH Published October 20, 2023 | 06:59 PM

The commander of France's forces in the Sahel said Friday that 1,500 French soldiers would leave Niger by December 31, a timeframe announced by French President Emmanuel Macron late last month

The pullout, demanded by Niger's military rulers, started last week after the July ouster of president Mohamed Bazoum, a key ally of Paris, threw France's strategy for the Sahel region into disarray.

"The objective of presidential announcements of a departure on December 31 will be met," said French general Eric Ozanne at a joint press conference with Niger's Colonel Mamane Sani Kiaou in the capital Niamey.

The Nigerien colonel added that 282 soldiers had already left the country "as of today".

"Two large convoys of military vehicles that were in the northern zone" have left, said Ozanne, adding that a number of convoys carrying "non-sensitive equipment" had begun to leave.

He said these did not include "armament" or "transmission" equipment.

"The big logistical flows will really start next week," he added, noting that 2,500 containers were due to be shipped out of the country.

"This is being handled by an outsourced civilian carrier and is totally transparent, especially for the local population, who will just see trucks with containers," he said.

The first French road convoy of troops withdrawing from Niger arrived in neighbouring Chad's capital N'Djamena on Thursday, after 10 days on the road.

More Stories From World