From Russia With News

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2022) In this digest, we will tell you about Russians' attitude towards higher education, when Russians can witness the peak of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower, and how many Russian students from abroad have been enrolled in universities at home.

GET A UNIVERSITY DEGREE OR A JOB?

One in ten Russians consider higher education to be optional for their building a successful career, while 6% seek to obtain a degree just in case, though they deem it irrelevant, according to a fresh poll conducted by the Rabota.ru job search service.

At the same time, 39% assess higher education as a very important aspect for a successful career, and 20% think that though a diploma is important, it does not play a decisive role in this regard. Another 25% said having a higher education is not essential for a successful career.

When asked how they would react to their child's decision not to receive a university degree, 38% said they will try to convince them of the importance of education, and 5% of respondents will perceive the refusal negatively.

Another 18% of Russians said they will be understanding of their child's decision not to receive a university degree, and 20% expressed confidence that their child will change their mind after a while and realize they need it.

The study was conducted among more than 5,000 adults from across the country in April.

CATCHING GLIMPSE OF SHOOTING STARS

Russians will be able to witness this year's peak of the Eta Aquarid meteor shower on Wednesday night when up to 40 shooting stars per hour can be seen in the sky, the Moscow Planetarium said.

"Throughout May, the Eta Aquarids meteor shower, born by Halley's Comet, occurs.

The meteor shower will reach its apex on the night of May 5, up to 40 meteors per hour are expected. Conditions for observing meteors in 2022 are favorable," the planetarium said in a statement.

The best time to observe the meteor shower would be the pre-dawn hours, from 02:00 Moscow time on Thursday (from 23:00 GMT on Wednesday) to 04:00, if weather permits, away from artificial light sources, the statement added.

The Eta Aquarids meteor shower is formed by the dust trail left behind by Halley's Comet, the most famous periodic comet, coming around every 76 years. The Earth passes through the comet's trail twice a year ” in April-May and in October ” and the comet itself can be observed only in 2061.

More than 500 Russian students who were expelled from foreign universities as part of the West's response to Moscow's operation in Ukraine have been enrolled in Russian universities, the Russian education ministry said on Wednesday.

"A total of 525 students from foreign universities are enrolled in Russian universities. More than 1,300 applications from students who were unreasonably expelled from foreign universities were received by Russian universities by early May," the ministry said in a statement.

All students will continue their education in Russia on vacant state-funded places or under contracts for paid educational services, with the cost of such training set to be fully compensated by the university, the ministry added.

Most of the applications came from students from the Czech Republic, Poland, the UK, the US, Germany and France, as well as from students from Ukraine, the Donbas republics, the statement read.