G7 Urges Belarus To Release Political Prisoners, Hold New Elections

Thu 06th May 2021 | 01:13 AM

The G7 countries on Wednesday called on Belarus to release all of its political prisoners and hold new elections

LONDON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) The G7 countries on Wednesday called on Belarus to release all of its political prisoners and hold new elections.

"We are deeply concerned about the political and human rights crisis following the fraudulent August 2020 presidential election in Belarus. We call on the regime to implement the recommendations resulting from the OSCE's independent expert mission, release all those who have been unjustly incarcerated for expressing their democratic aspirations, and end the ongoing repression of human rights and fundamental freedoms," the group said in a statement.

The countries also condemned alleged repression of journalists and human rights advocates in the country and urged the authorities to respect the right to peaceful assembly, as well as to enter into dialogue with all parts of society.

"We call on the regime to hold new, free and fair elections conducted under international observation. We are committed to supporting the democratic aspirations of the Belarusian people and to holding those responsible for human rights violations to account," the statement concluded.

