Gaza Health Ministry Says No People Hospitalized After Israeli Airstrike

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 04:40 AM

GAZA/TEL AVIV/MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th August, 2019) The Health Ministry of the Gaza Strip said that no injured people have been taken to local hospitals after an airstrike conducted by the Israeli Air Forces.

Late on Friday, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they had downed a rocket launched from Gaza into Israel with its Iron Dome missile defense system.

The IDF said they had responded to the foiled attack by striking the underground infrastructure of the Hamas movement, governing Gaza.

"No victims have been taken to hospitals of the enclave as a result of the airstrike," the Gaza Health Ministry said in a press statement.

Tensions between the Israelis and the Palestinians near the Gaza border have been mounting for months. The Israeli authorities have been blaming Hamas for Gaza residents' aggressive actions toward Israel.

