Gazprom Appeals Stockholm Arbitration's Decision On Lower Gas Price - PGNIG

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 10:32 PM

Gazprom Appeals Stockholm Arbitration's Decision on Lower Gas Price - PGNIG

Polish gas company PGNIG said Tuesday that Russia's Gazprom had appealed the decision, dated March 30, of the Tribunal in Stockholm on lower gas prices

WARSAW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) Polish gas company PGNIG said Tuesday that Russia's Gazprom had appealed the decision, dated March 30, of the Tribunal in Stockholm on lower gas prices.

In late May, PGNIG said it had won the case and was entitled to $1.

5 billion because the court had changed the formula for gas price specified in the contract with Gazprom. According to PGNIG, the court's decision was applicable to all gas supplies effectuated since January 1, 2014.

