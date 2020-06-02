Polish gas company PGNIG said Tuesday that Russia's Gazprom had appealed the decision, dated March 30, of the Tribunal in Stockholm on lower gas prices

In late May, PGNIG said it had won the case and was entitled to $1.

5 billion because the court had changed the formula for gas price specified in the contract with Gazprom. According to PGNIG, the court's decision was applicable to all gas supplies effectuated since January 1, 2014.