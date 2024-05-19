Georgia President Vetoes Controversial 'foreign Influence' Law
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2024 | 10:10 AM
Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2024) Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on Saturday put a mostly symbolic veto on the "foreign influence" law which has sparked unprecedented protests and warnings from Brussels that the measure would undermine Tbilisi's EU aspirations.
Ruling Georgian Dream party lawmakers voted through the legislation this week in defiance of protesters concerned the ex-Soviet republic is shifting away from a pro-Western course back toward Russia.
The move has sparked a wave of protests unprecedented in the recent history of the Black Sea nation.
"Today I set a veto... on the law, which is Russian in its essence, and which contradicts our constitution," Zurabishvili said in a televised statement on the measure Saturday.
However the Georgian Dream party has enough lawmakers in parliament to override the veto.
The bill has sparked a wave of protests unprecedented in the recent history of the Black Sea nation. Its critics say it resembles Russian legislation used to silence dissent.
According to opinion polls, more than 80 percent of the population wants to join the European Union and NATO, and is staunchly anti-Kremlin.
- Warnings from EU -
Brussels on Saturday repeated its warnings that the measure is incompatible with Georgia's bid for EU membership, which is enshrined in the country's constitution.
European Council chief Charles Michel on Saturday posted on X, formerly Twitter, that the president's veto offered "a moment for further reflection".
He called on lawmakers to "make good use of this window of opportunity" to keep Georgia on its EU path.
Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze has signalled his party's readiness to consider Zurabishvili's proposed amendments to the law, should she lay them out in her veto document.
But the figurehead president -- at loggerheads with the ruling party -- has ruled out the prospect of entering "false, artificial, misleading negotiations" with Georgian Dream.
The bill requires NGOs and media outlets that receive more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as bodies "pursuing the interests of a foreign power."
In an interview published in France's La Tribune Dimanche paper, Zurabishvili, herself a former French diplomat, called on President Emmanuel Macron to come to Georgia to back their cause.
"I wrote to President Macron, I am expecting him for Georgia's independence day, May 26," she said.
"It is not only Georgia that is at stake, it is a question of definitively extricating the Caucasus from the mentalities of the Soviet yoke and Russian influence," Zurabishvili told the paper.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
CM lays foundation stone of ‘Nawaz Sharif IT city’ in Lahore
PBF recommends to simplify tax system, make businesses easier
Election for PML-N president to be held on May 28
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law
600-kg dead meat seized, 2 arrested
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering
More Stories From World
-
Toulouse consolidate against relegation-threatened Montpellier10 seconds ago
-
RugbyU: French Top 14 results - collated10 minutes ago
-
Football: CAF Champions League result10 minutes ago
-
Usyk beats Fury to become undisputed world heavyweight boxing champion2 hours ago
-
Trump to rouse firearm owners at gun lobby gathering8 hours ago
-
Bengaluru win six in row to make IPL play-offs, Chennai out9 hours ago
-
Sri Lanka Tamils mark 15 years since end of civil war10 hours ago
-
S.Africa's Zuma stages rally despite candidacy doubts10 hours ago
-
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'11 hours ago
-
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation11 hours ago
-
Three Syrians missing after cargo ship sinks off Romania11 hours ago
-
Georgia president vetoes controversial 'foreign influence' law11 hours ago