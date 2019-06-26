(@imziishan)

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Tuesday that he was disappointed with the decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to invite the Russian delegation to its June session and to restore the basic rights of the delegation at the organization.

"sad decision by @PACE_News! Like back in May, during the @coe Ministerial in Helsinki, Georgia principally opposed this decision. We are consistent to our position!" Zalkaliani said on Twitter.

Overnight into Tuesday, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE are not subject to any sanctions. PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session, though the possibility of challenging the delegation's credentials has remained in place.

The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016.

PACE's decision was hailed by the Kremlin as a positive thing and a victory of common sense. Ukraine, which advocated for Russia's ban in PACE, however, decided to recall its ambassador to the Council of Europe following PACE's decision.

Russia was banned from voting within PACE after Crimea's reunification with the country in 2014. The Russian delegation to PACE has not been renewing its credentials since 2016, and Moscow suspended its annual contributions to the Council of Europe in 2017.