UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Georgian Foreign Minister Regrets PACE's Decision To Restore Rights Of Russian Delegation

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 26th June 2019 | 03:40 AM

Georgian Foreign Minister Regrets PACE's Decision to Restore Rights of Russian Delegation

TBILISI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2019) Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani said on Tuesday that he was disappointed with the decision of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) to invite the Russian delegation to its June session and to restore the basic rights of the delegation at the organization.

"sad decision by @PACE_News! Like back in May, during the @coe Ministerial in Helsinki, Georgia principally opposed this decision. We are consistent to our position!" Zalkaliani said on Twitter.

Overnight into Tuesday, PACE adopted a resolution stating that the basic rights of members of delegations to PACE are not subject to any sanctions. PACE also officially invited the Russian delegation to participate in the June session, though the possibility of challenging the delegation's credentials has remained in place.

The Russian delegation then submitted an application to confirm its credentials for the first time since 2016.

PACE's decision was hailed by the Kremlin as a positive thing and a victory of common sense. Ukraine, which advocated for Russia's ban in PACE, however, decided to recall its ambassador to the Council of Europe following PACE's decision.

Russia was banned from voting within PACE after Crimea's reunification with the country in 2014. The Russian delegation to PACE has not been renewing its credentials since 2016, and Moscow suspended its annual contributions to the Council of Europe in 2017.

Related Topics

Assembly Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Twitter Helsinki David Georgia May June 2017 2016 From Pace (Pakistan) Limited Sad

Recent Stories

Gargash, Italian FM discuss Middle East challenges

2 hours ago

Proud to meet the caring father Mohamed bin Zayed: ..

4 hours ago

Ukrainian President to Pay 3-Day Visit to Canada i ..

4 hours ago

13 sites designated for Naya Pakistan Housing Prog ..

4 hours ago

Five injured in fire incident in Lahore

4 hours ago

Turkish Parliament Votes to Reduce Conscription to ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.