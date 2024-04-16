Georgian lawmakers debate controversial 'foreign influence' law

(@FahadShabbir)

Tbilisi, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) Georgian lawmakers on Tuesday agreed an early draft of a controversial "foreign influence" bill, sparking fears of protests against the legislation criticised for mirroring repressive Russian law.

The law has sparked outrage in Georgia and concern in the West, with many arguing it undermines Georgia's bid for European Union membership.

Lawmakers voted 78 to 25 to approve the draft bill for further debate and are expected to pass the law on first reading later Tuesday.

The ruling Georgian Dream party holds a commanding majority in the legislature and can pass it without opposition backing.

Opponents have called for a mass rally against the law on Tuesday. On Monday, police detained 14 demonstrators when some 10,000 people took to the streets.

If adopted, the bill will require any independent NGO and media organisation that receives more than 20 percent of funding from abroad to register as an "organisation pursuing the interests of a foreign power."

A similar law is used in Russia to punish government critics and suffocate independent media.

The European Commission has called on Tbilisi not to pass the legislation, saying it contradicts the democratic reforms Tbilisi is required to pursue to progress on its path towards EU membership.

In December, the EU granted Georgia official candidate status but said Tbilisi would have to reform its judicial and electoral systems, reduce political polarisation, improve press freedom and curtail the power of oligarchs before membership talks are formally launched.

US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller said last week that passing the law would "derail Georgia from its European path."

In a surprise move ahead of October's parliamentary elections seen as key democratic test, the ruling party re-introduced the bill in parliament earlier this month.

It was forced to drop a similar measure last year, following mass protests that saw police use water cannon and tear gas against demonstrators.

A former Soviet republic, Georgia has sought for years to deepen relations with the West, but the current ruling party is accused of trying to steer the Black Sea nation toward closer ties with Russia.

Traditionally seen as a leader of democratic transformation among ex-Soviet countries, Georgia has in recent years been criticised for perceived democratic backsliding.