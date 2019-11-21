UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Automotive Giants Fined For Fixing Steel Prices - Regulator

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 21st November 2019 | 11:00 PM

German Automotive Giants Fined for Fixing Steel Prices - Regulator

Germany's Federal Cartel Office said Thursday that BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler had agreed to pay a multimillion euro fine for secretly fixing prices when buying steel products

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2019) Germany's Federal Cartel Office said Thursday that BMW, Volkswagen and Daimler had agreed to pay a multimillion euro fine for secretly fixing prices when buying steel products.

"The Bundeskartellamt has imposed fines totalling around 100 million Euros [$111 million]... for anticompetitive practices in the purchase of long steel products," the statement read.

The watchdog said the fine could be appealed, but the three automakers did not deny the findings and agreed to a settlement, which affected the size of the total debt.

The regulator's president, Andreas Mundt, said it was established that the trio regularly met with long steel manufacturers and other suppliers between 2004 and 2013 to "exchange information" on purchase surcharges.

"Insofar as the surcharges were no longer negotiated individually with the suppliers as a consequence of these talks, price competition between the companies on these price components was eliminated," he explained.

Long steel is used to make a wide range of car parts. During the "period of infringement," surcharges accounted on average for roughly a third of the end price of engineering steel, the agency calculated.

Related Topics

Exchange Fine Car Germany Price Euro BMW Volkswagen Million

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed continues accepting condolences ..

21 minutes ago

Imran Khan, Qureshi congratulate Sheikh Sabah on a ..

6 minutes ago

Xhaka's 'mindset is better' after spat with fans, ..

6 minutes ago

Country achieving political, economic milestone by ..

6 minutes ago

Iranian Protests Subside, No Russians Injured Duri ..

6 minutes ago

Zartaj Gull asks PPP, PMLN, JUI-F to declare all a ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.