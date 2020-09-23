German Cabinet Says Merkel Unlikely to Congratulate Lukashenko on Inauguration

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is unlikely to congratulate Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on his inauguration, the German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesda

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is unlikely to congratulate Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on his inauguration, the German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday.

Lukashenko swearing-in ceremony took place earlier in the day.

"The ceremony was prepared in secret and held without public, this tells us something.

Let's go back to the presidential election of August 9. As we said, it did not correspond to the minimum requirements for democratic elections, they were neither fair, nor free, so, as the chancellor has said, we cannot recognize the results of this election," Seibert told a press conference.

When asked if Merkel would congratulate Lukashenko, Seibert said, "I could not say, but I wouldn't count on it, considering what I have just said."