UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

German Cabinet Says Merkel Unlikely To Congratulate Lukashenko On Inauguration

Sumaira FH 54 seconds ago Wed 23rd September 2020 | 05:40 PM

German Cabinet Says Merkel Unlikely to Congratulate Lukashenko on Inauguration

German Chancellor Angela Merkel is unlikely to congratulate Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on his inauguration, the German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesda

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2020) German Chancellor Angela Merkel is unlikely to congratulate Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko on his inauguration, the German government spokesman Steffen Seibert said Wednesday.

Lukashenko swearing-in ceremony took place earlier in the day.

"The ceremony was prepared in secret and held without public, this tells us something.

Let's go back to the presidential election of August 9. As we said, it did not correspond to the minimum requirements for democratic elections, they were neither fair, nor free, so, as the chancellor has said, we cannot recognize the results of this election," Seibert told a press conference.

When asked if Merkel would congratulate Lukashenko, Seibert said, "I could not say, but I wouldn't count on it, considering what I have just said."

Related Topics

Election German Angela Merkel August Government

Recent Stories

Pakistan Steel Mills: ECC approves Rs 3850m for Mi ..

7 minutes ago

DHA explores collaboration with Australian healthc ..

26 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed meets French Foreign Affairs Mi ..

26 minutes ago

Six players to watch out at the National T20 Cup

33 minutes ago

Mega project for Wildlife Conservation, developmen ..

50 seconds ago

MoF announces details of cabinet resolution concer ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.