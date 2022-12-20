German Court Convicts 97-Year Old Ex-Nazi Death Camp Secretary of Complicity - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th December, 2022) The court in the German city of Itzehoe on Tuesday convicted 97-year-old Irmgard Furchner, a former secretary at a Nazi concentration camp, of complicity in murder of over 11,000 people and gave her a two-year suspended sentence, German media reported.

Furchner worked at the Stutthof camp between June 1943 and April 1945. She handled the bulk of correspondence by Stutthof's SS commandant Paul-Werner Hoppe but has claimed that she knew nothing of systemic murders in the camp.

According to German tabloid B.Z. Berlin, the court said that Furchner had been aware of killings in the camp and as a secretary of the camp's commandant provided help to those responsible for systematic murders.

As Furchner was under 21 at the time of her work at Stutthof, she was trialed by a juvenile court and given a youth sentence of two years on parole.

The court had heard eight co-plaintiffs in total since the beginning of the trial in late September 2021 who testified about suffering, torture and mass murders at the concentration camp, B.Z. Berlin reported.

The camp, set up in 1939 east of Gdansk, held over 100,000 inmates, including Jews, Polish guerrilla fighters, Soviet prisoners of war and many others, with over 65,000 of them killed.