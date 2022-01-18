UrduPoint.com

Sumaira FH Published January 18, 2022 | 06:45 PM

German Foreign Minister: We Will Do Everything to Revive Normandy Format Process Soon

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday after her meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that sides will do everything for the prompt revival of the Normandy Format meetings

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th January, 2022) German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday after her meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov that sides will do everything for the prompt revival of the Normandy Format meetings.

"We, the foreign ministers, and this is the preliminary result of our talks, will do everything to start steps in this direction as soon as possible (holding a meeting of the Normandy format)," Baerbock told a press conference.

The German minister also said that she discussed ways to restart the Normandy process in Kiev and Moscow.

