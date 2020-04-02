German hospitals expand intensive care capacity to 40,000 beds

(@FahadShabbir)

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :German hospitals have increased their number of intensive care beds to 40,000 in the battle against the coronavirus pandemic, the chief of the country's hospital federation said Thursday.

Three out of four of the beds (30,000) are equipped with ventilators, Gerald Gass, head of the German Hospital Federation, told Rheinischen Post daily.

Berlin had urged hospitals to double their intensive bed capacity from 28,000 previously to 56,000, to deal with any potential surge in patients needing 24-hour care.

Currently, around 2,000 of the intensive care beds are occupied by COVID-19 patients.

Germany has also taken in more than 100 seriously ill patients from other EU nations.

Europe's biggest economy has recorded 73,522 confirmed infections and 872 deaths, according to the disease control agency Robert Koch Institute.

Authorities have ordered most shops shut, schools closed and imposed a ban on public gatherings of more than two people up to April 19 at the earliest.