UrduPoint.com

German Justice Minister Threatens Telegram With Millions Worth Of Fines

Umer Jamshaid Published January 09, 2022 | 06:50 PM

German Justice Minister Threatens Telegram With Millions Worth of Fines

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2022) German Justice Minister Marco Buschmann has threatened Telegram with millions of Euros worth of fines for breaking national laws on social media.

Buschmann told the Bild am Sonntag that the Emirati-based messenger had to have a contact person in Germany and a way of flagging and taking down what Germany sees as illegal content.

If Telegram fails to respond, he said, "the next step will be a public notice. Then we can impose fines. Our laws allow for millions worth of fines."

Buschmann promised to take a tough line on threats against police and health officials made online, including on Telegram, after strict COVID-19 rules prompted protests. More than 13,000 rallied against restrictions across Germany on Saturday.

Related Topics

Police Social Media Threatened German Germany Million

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2022

9 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 9th January 2022

11 hours ago
 US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US ..

US Not Planning to Discuss With Russia Reducing US Presence in Europe - White Ho ..

18 hours ago
 US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukrain ..

US Thinks Progress on Missiles Placement in Ukraine Possible at Geneva Talks - W ..

19 hours ago
 7 arrested over aerial firing

7 arrested over aerial firing

19 hours ago
 NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death ..

NA Speaker condoles with Sadiq Sanjrani over death of brother

19 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.