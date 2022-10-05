UrduPoint.com

German Police Raid Homes Over Nice-Cologne Football Clashes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 05, 2022 | 08:01 PM

German police raid homes over Nice-Cologne football clashes

Police on Wednesday raided homes across cities in western Germany as part of their probe into violence at Cologne and Nice's Europa Conference League game in southern France

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Police on Wednesday raided homes across cities in western Germany as part of their probe into violence at Cologne and Nice's Europa Conference League game in southern France.

Apartments and houses belonging to 16 suspects in Cologne, Huerth, Pulheim and Bergisch Gladbach were searched in the operation, police said in a statement.

The clashes that broke out at the game in Nice on September 8 left one fan in a critical condition and dozens of others injured.

An hour before the scheduled kick-off, several hundred hooded fans in the Cologne colours had invaded the Nice stands.

Clashes erupted, with fans armed with chairs or iron bars torn from the stadium.

German police said arrest warrants have been issued for five of the suspects while the other 11 are under investigation.

Lead investigator Michael Esser said however that he expected the probe to be widened to other individuals.

"It won't be just these 16," he said.

Fifteen of the suspects are known to belong to the football hooligan scene, added police.

Following the clashes, Cologne president Werner Wolf had said the club would "do everything in our power to clear up what happened" and take decisive action "against those who chose violence."

Related Topics

Football Injured Police France Germany Nice Cologne September From

Recent Stories

Flood relief activities, return of IDPs to native ..

Flood relief activities, return of IDPs to native areas continue: Sindh Info min ..

36 seconds ago
 Multan heritage, monuments being revived through p ..

Multan heritage, monuments being revived through practical steps: DC

38 seconds ago
 Speakers at a seminar call for effective disaster ..

Speakers at a seminar call for effective disaster mitigation system to meet any ..

39 seconds ago
 Teachers are nation's pride: Farah Azeem

Teachers are nation's pride: Farah Azeem

41 seconds ago
 Roads restoration in all 7 districts of Karachi to ..

Roads restoration in all 7 districts of Karachi to continue without any break: A ..

11 minutes ago
 Musadik blasts Imran Khan over 'Hitler salute' fro ..

Musadik blasts Imran Khan over 'Hitler salute' from PTI workers

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.