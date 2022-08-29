German Police Say Seized 660Kg of Cocaine in Banana Shipment

UrduPoint.com

Muhammad Irfan Published August 29, 2022 | 11:41 PM

German police seized almost 660 kilograms (1,455 pounds) of cocaine worth about 50 million euros ($50.04 million) in a shipment of bananas after receiving a tip from a greengrocer in the German federal state of Brandenburg, the law enforcement said on Monday

According to the state's investigators, a local supplier of vegetables and fruits contacted the police.

The officers found blocks of white substance hidden among fruits in the cargo of bananas. The first test for cocaine came in positive.

The drugs were wrapped in plastic, with each package weighing about a kilogram, the police said, adding that this is the largest batch of cocaine found in Brandenburg.

As the police found out, the cargo was delivered to Brandenburg by mistake. The shipment was heading from Colombia to Germany by sea. The police investigation is ongoing.

