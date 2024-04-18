Open Menu

Germany Arrests Two For Allegedly Spying For Russia

Umer Jamshaid Published April 18, 2024 | 02:50 PM

Germany arrests two for allegedly spying for Russia

Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Two German-Russian men have been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia and planning attacks -- including on US army targets -- to undermine military support for Ukraine, prosecutors said Thursday.

The pair, identified only as Dieter S. and Alexander J., were arrested in Bayreuth in the southeastern state of Bavaria on Wednesday, Federal prosecutors said in a statement.

The main accused, Dieter S., is alleged to have scouted potential targets for attacks, "including facilities of the US armed forces" stationed in Germany.

Police have searched both men's homes and places of work.

They are suspected of "having been active for a foreign intelligence service" in what prosecutors described as a "particularly serious case" of espionage.

Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called the allegations "a particularly serious case of suspected agent activity for (Vladimir) Putin's criminal regime".

"We will continue to thwart such threat plans," she said, reiterating Germany's steadfast support for Ukraine.

According to prosecutors, Dieter S. had been exchanging information with a person linked to Russian intelligence services since October 2023, discussing possible acts of sabotage.

"The actions were intended, in particular, to undermine the military support provided from Germany to Ukraine against the Russian aggression," prosecutors said.

Related Topics

Army Police Ukraine Russia Interior Minister Germany Nancy Vladimir Putin October Criminals From

Recent Stories

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis ..

Azam Khan likely to miss T20I series against Kiwis due to discomfort in right kn ..

57 minutes ago
 Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media c ..

Badar Shahbaz Warraich appointed as PM’s media coordinator

2 hours ago
 Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in ta ..

Finance Minister rules out rupee devaluation in talks with IMF

3 hours ago
 National team determined for good performance agai ..

National team determined for good performance against New Zealand: Babar Azam

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 April 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 April 2024

6 hours ago
Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in ..

Saka and Odegaard start for Arsenal, Guerreiro in Bayern midfield

15 hours ago
 Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation ..

Qatar PM says re-evaluating Israel-Hamas mediation role

15 hours ago
 Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwa ..

Govt spokesperson terms allegations of PTI's Marwat against Saudi Arabia 'heinou ..

15 hours ago
 Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan e ..

Minister appreciate UAE’s support for Pakistan economic challenges

15 hours ago
 Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League sta ..

Manchester City v Real Madrid Champions League starting line-ups

15 hours ago
 MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign inve ..

MIGA's support Pakistan in attracting foreign investments: Federal Minister for ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From World