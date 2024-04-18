Germany Arrests Two For Allegedly Spying For Russia
Frankfurt, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2024) Two German-Russian men have been arrested on suspicion of spying for Russia and planning attacks -- including on US army targets -- to undermine military support for Ukraine, prosecutors said Thursday.
The pair, identified only as Dieter S. and Alexander J., were arrested in Bayreuth in the southeastern state of Bavaria on Wednesday, Federal prosecutors said in a statement.
The main accused, Dieter S., is alleged to have scouted potential targets for attacks, "including facilities of the US armed forces" stationed in Germany.
Police have searched both men's homes and places of work.
They are suspected of "having been active for a foreign intelligence service" in what prosecutors described as a "particularly serious case" of espionage.
Interior Minister Nancy Faeser called the allegations "a particularly serious case of suspected agent activity for (Vladimir) Putin's criminal regime".
"We will continue to thwart such threat plans," she said, reiterating Germany's steadfast support for Ukraine.
According to prosecutors, Dieter S. had been exchanging information with a person linked to Russian intelligence services since October 2023, discussing possible acts of sabotage.
"The actions were intended, in particular, to undermine the military support provided from Germany to Ukraine against the Russian aggression," prosecutors said.
