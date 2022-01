Germany Blocks Estonia From Providing German-Made Military Equipment to Ukraine - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd January, 2022) Germany is blocking its NATO ally Estonia from transferring German-made military equipment to Ukraine as the latter seeks to bolster its armed forces against Russia, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

The report said, citing German and Estonian officials, that Germany declined to approve expert permits that would have allowed Estonia to transfer German-made lethal weapons to Ukraine.