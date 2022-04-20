Germany Cannot Supply Ukraine With Artillery Weapons, But Will Help With Training - Berlin

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2022) Germany cannot supply Ukraine with artillery weapons but will help with training and maintenance, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday.

The minister told reporters in Riga that Germany cannot supply anything from its stocks but will do everything through orders from the industrial complex so that Ukraine can purchase additional materials from these countries.

Baerbock added that Germany agreed with its partners that when other partners supply artillery that Berlin cannot do the same but will help with training and maintenance.