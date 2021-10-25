Germany 'concerned' by Turkey envoy expulsion threat

Germany expressed concern on Monday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel the German ambassador to Ankara, along with those of nine other countries

"We are concerned and puzzled by the comments made by the Turkish president," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.

"There has, however, not been any formal notification from the Turkish side. We are in close consultation with partners who are affected by similar threats."