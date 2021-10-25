Germany 'concerned' By Turkey Envoy Expulsion Threat
Sumaira FH 27 minutes ago Mon 25th October 2021 | 03:47 PM
Germany expressed concern on Monday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel the German ambassador to Ankara, along with those of nine other countries
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Oct, 2021 ) :Germany expressed concern on Monday after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan threatened to expel the German ambassador to Ankara, along with those of nine other countries.
"We are concerned and puzzled by the comments made by the Turkish president," German government spokesman Steffen Seibert told reporters.
"There has, however, not been any formal notification from the Turkish side. We are in close consultation with partners who are affected by similar threats."