Germany Held Operation Against IS Supporters, Two Russian Citizens Among Suspects - Police

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th October, 2021) Around 350 German police officers conducted a special operation against suspected supporters of the Islamic State terrorist group (IS, banned in Russia) in North Rhine-Westphalia's Duren district, there are two people holding Russian citizenship among the suspects, Dusseldorf's prosecutor's office and Cologne police said on Thursday in a joint statement.

"Today, around 350 police officers conducted searches at five locations against five Duren residents aged from 16 to 22 who are suspected of preparing a significant act of violence threatening state security," the prosecutors and the police said.

Two suspects hold Russian-German citizenship, two more are German citizens, and the fifth suspect is a Turkish citizen, according to the statement. All of them are suspected of using IS propaganda materials to prepare a terrorist attack.

The suspects were not detained yet, the police noted.