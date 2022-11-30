Germany Provided Kiev With $57Mln to Rebuild Energy Infrastructure - Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The German government has provided approximately $57 million in financial assistance to Kiev to repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and plans to provide more than 350 generators as well, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation during which the leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, including situation around energy infrastructure.

"The Chancellor condemned the ongoing shelling and assured Ukraine of continued short-term support. To date, the German government has provided short-term financial assistance for energy infrastructure repairs amounting to about 56 million Euros ($57 milion), and Germany will also provide more than 350 generators," the spokesman said during a briefing.

Scholz also pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in the field of air defense and long-term reconstruction, the spokesman said, adding that the sides agreed to continue the exchange of views and remain in close contact.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy system had been put out of service.