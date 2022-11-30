UrduPoint.com

Germany Provided Kiev With $57Mln To Rebuild Energy Infrastructure - Government

Umer Jamshaid Published November 30, 2022 | 01:40 AM

Germany Provided Kiev With $57Mln to Rebuild Energy Infrastructure - Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2022) The German government has provided approximately $57 million in financial assistance to Kiev to repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure, and plans to provide more than 350 generators as well, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a telephone conversation during which the leaders discussed the situation in Ukraine, including situation around energy infrastructure.

"The Chancellor condemned the ongoing shelling and assured Ukraine of continued short-term support. To date, the German government has provided short-term financial assistance for energy infrastructure repairs amounting to about 56 million Euros ($57 milion), and Germany will also provide more than 350 generators," the spokesman said during a briefing.

Scholz also pledged to continue supporting Ukraine in the field of air defense and long-term reconstruction, the spokesman said, adding that the sides agreed to continue the exchange of views and remain in close contact.

Russia began striking Ukrainian infrastructure on October 10, two days after Ukraine's terrorist attack on Russia's Crimean Bridge.

The strikes are carried out on power, defense industry, military command and communications facilities across Ukraine. Since then, air raid alerts have been issued in Ukrainian regions every day, sometimes throughout the country. After the strikes on November 15, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that almost half of the country's energy system had been put out of service.

Related Topics

Attack Terrorist Prime Minister Exchange Ukraine Russia German Germany Kiev October November Government Cabinet Industry Million

Recent Stories

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

Wales v England World Cup starting line-ups

27 minutes ago
 Court awards life imprisonment to accused

Court awards life imprisonment to accused

27 minutes ago
 Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

Carter-Vickers in for USA against Iran

29 minutes ago
 White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' ..

White House announces int'l 'Summit for Democracy' in March

29 minutes ago
 Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup ..

Netherlands see off sorry Qatar to reach World Cup last 16

29 minutes ago
 Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White Hou ..

Trade tensions overshadow Macron's showy White House visit

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.