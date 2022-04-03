UrduPoint.com

Germany Refuses To Supply Ukraine With 100 Marder IFV Requested By Kiev - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2022 | 09:30 PM

Germany Refuses to Supply Ukraine With 100 Marder IFV Requested by Kiev - Reports

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2022) Berlin declined Kiev's request to supply 100 Marder infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs) to Ukraine, German media Welt reported on Sunday, citing defense sources.

Last Wednesday, Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov sent a letter to the German Defense Ministry asking for 100 Marder-type IFVs and other heavy weaponry.

Sources in Kiev told Welt that German Defense Minister Christine Lambrecht rejected the request in a phone conversation with Reznikov.

Earlier, the German Defense Ministry confirmed the receipt of Kiev's request to Welt, saying that all Marder IFVs are bound by NATO commitments, therefore their withdrawal from positions would then have to be resolved within NATO.

