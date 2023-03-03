Germany Sent Switzerland Request For Purchase Of Leopard 2 Tanks - Swiss Defense Ministry
Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 01:10 PM
GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd March, 2023) Germany has sent a request to Switzerland for the purchase of Leopard 2 tanks, Swiss Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport spokesman Lorenz Frischknecht told RIA Novosti on Friday.
"Switzerland indeed received an application from Germany for the purchase of Leopard 2 tanks," Frischknecht said.