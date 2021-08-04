Germany to Give Away 1.3Bln Leftover AstraZeneca Doses - Health Minister

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2021) Germany will hand over 1.3 billion AstraZeneca vaccine doses to the COVAX shot-sharing mechanism, Health Minister Jens Spahn said.

"We have a vested interest in getting the entire world vaccinated.

Because this pandemic will be truly over once the virus is under control everywhere," he said in an interview to the RND news network.

Vaccines were ordered by Germany but never claimed and will be passed on to COVAX aid recipients. Germany will also give up its share of Johnson & Johnson shots in favor of other EU nations.