BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2021) German leader Angela Merkel announced on Monday that this was her last speech as chancellor at the opening of the world's leading trade fair for industrial technology Hannover Messe.

Hannover Messe began earlier in the day in an online format due to pandemic restrictions. As the chancellor, Merkel has been traditionally participating in the fair, giving speeches and greeting international guests.

"Unfortunately, the pandemic demands extra restraint and patience from all of us, but I want to say that it would have been a great pleasure for me to meet all of you today in Hanover, since this is my last speech as German Chancellor at the Hannover Messe ... This has been a great honor for me to be able to present the exhibition to the international guests as the Chancellor of the Federal Republic of Germany," Merkel said.

The fair has been organized in the hybrid format for the second year in a row, and includes online presentations, live broadcasts and videoconferences. This year's central topic is Industry 4.0 with focus on automation, digital ecosystems, energy solutions and new manufacturing technologies.

The opening ceremony was also attended by Peter Altmaier, German Minister for Economic Affairs and Energy, heads of the largest business associations and top CEOs in Germany. Indonesia was chosen as partner country of Hannover Messe 2021.

Merkel, who has been the chancellor of Germany since 2005, announced three years ago that she would not seek a fifth term as chancellor in 2021.