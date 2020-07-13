BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The introduction of new security law in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region is not a reason to stop dialogue with China, although European countries must find a common response to the matter, German Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Monday.

"This is no reason not to continue dialogue with China," Merkel said before holding talks with her Italian counterpart Giuseppe Conte, adding that the new security law is a "difficult" topic.

According to the German chancellor, European Union member states must remain united in their policy toward China, despite both parties seeing the matter differently.

"Of course, this will be a question that China and ourselves will discuss from different perspectives.

The important thing is that we are trying to develop a common policy towards China and working to find a common answer among the EU member states," Merkel added.

The German Foreign Office summoned the Chinese ambassador in Berlin on Friday to discuss the ongoing situation in Hong Kong after a new law on security in the region came into force on June 30.

The new law prohibits all separatist, subversive, and terrorist activities, although it has been met with a wave of protests in Hong Kong and criticism from Western leaders.

Beijing sought to establish a new security law in the region following a wave of public unrest that the Chinese government has blamed on foreign interference.