Germany's Scholz Seeks Chinese Role In 'just Peace' For Ukraine
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 16, 2024 | 12:40 PM
Beijing, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2024) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Tuesday he hoped Berlin and Beijing could help achieve a "just peace" in Ukraine, as he met President Xi Jinping in the Chinese capital.
The chancellor arrived in China on Sunday, accompanied by a large delegation of ministers and business executives on his second visit to the country since taking office.
Meeting with Xi at Beijing's Diaoyutai State guesthouse on Tuesday, Scholz told the Chinese leader he hoped to discuss "how we can contribute more to a just peace in Ukraine".
