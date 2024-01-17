Ghana Launches Strategic Plan To Eliminate Malaria
Faizan Hashmi Published January 17, 2024 | 12:20 PM
ACCRA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Ghana on Tuesday launched a national malaria elimination strategic plan, aiming to eradicate the deadly disease in the country.
The 2024-2028 malaria elimination strategic plan contains a comprehensive roadmap towards a malaria-free Ghana, said Kwaku Agyeman Manu, Ghana's minister of health.
"Malaria-related deaths are unacceptable in Ghana. Indeed, nobody should be dying of malaria in this day and age," said the minister, adding that Ghana has the science, tools, and human resources necessary to end malaria.
"Malaria elimination is feasible and achievable with our strong collaboration, leadership, and strategic approaches," he added.
Sharmila Lareef, Multi-Country Assignment Officer for Ghana, Liberia, Gambia, and Sierra Leone at the World Health Organization (WHO), lauded Ghana for the progress it has made in the fight against malaria.
She affirmed the WHO's commitment to continue to provide the required technical assistance for Ghana to eliminate the disease.
Malaria elimination requires high political commitment, renewed and stronger partnerships, mobilization of adequate resources, and substantial investment in the elimination strategy, said Lareef.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 January 2024
Widespread fog forces closure of major highways across Punjab, Northern areas
Zimbabwe record first T20 win over Sri Lanka
Govt forms JIT to probe malicious social media campaign against SC judges
OIC, UMT Lahore sign MoU to enhance educational cooperation
Cricket: Sri Lanka vs Zimbabwe 2nd T20 scores
Two police constables injured in firing incident
Iceland eruption confirms faultline has reawakened: expert
Election 2024: Mian Iftikhar, Dr Imran Khattak in loggerhead on PK-89 Nowshera
Korean Air plane 'strikes' Cathay aircraft in Japan, no injuries
Pakistan's envoy calls on German Defence Chief
More Stories From World
-
Kyrgyzstan army helicopter crash kills one, injures seven4 minutes ago
-
Masood Khan hails elections of Pakistani-origin mayor of a U.S. township4 minutes ago
-
Argentina's 'anarcho-capitalist' president descends on Davos4 minutes ago
-
Bulgaria and N. Macedonia battle to claim Albanian villagers4 minutes ago
-
New Zealand study to protect communities from wildfires4 minutes ago
-
Niger's 'gateway to the desert' open again for migrants4 minutes ago
-
Moon age daydream: modern lunar exploration4 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares end down14 minutes ago
-
Comoros' president wins fourth 5-year term14 minutes ago
-
China's Tianjin Port launches direct route for Chilean cherry imports14 minutes ago
-
Veteran Wozniacki says losing 'still sucks' after Australian Open exit24 minutes ago
-
China’s population falls for 2nd year in row34 minutes ago